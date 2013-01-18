LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

Telegraph

RIO CHIEF PAYS PRICE FOR AFRICAN COAL FIASCO

Rio Tinto chief executive Tom Albanese said he was leaving his post after the mining firm announced a huge writedown on a $4 billion African coal takeover.

SPIRE SEALS HOSPITAL SALE-AND-LEASEBACK DEAL

Private hospitals group Spire will sell a 700 million pound property portfolio to two hedge funds and a Malaysian investor, the first major sale-and-leaseback deal since the financial crisis.

FINANCIAL TIMES TOUTED BY BANKS FOR 1 BLN STG

Investment banks are courting potential buyers for the Financial Times, seeking between 740 million and 1 billion pounds for the newspaper. The FT's owner Pearson said it categorically denied that it had initiated a sale process, either formally or informally.

The Times

NIGHTMARE FOR BOEING AS DREAMLINER GROUNDED

The official investigation into electrical and battery failures on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner could take months, casting doubt over the aircraft's future. The global fleet of Dreamliners was grounded indefinitely on Thursday.

Guardian

OUSTED RIO TINTO BOSS POCKETED 22 MLN STG IN CASH AND SHARES

Tom Albanese, who stepped down from Rio Tinto on Thursday, received almost 22 million pounds in cash and share options during the time he led the miner.