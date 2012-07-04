The Times
LIBOR SCANDAL SUCKS IN THE BANK OF ENGLAND
The Bank of England was dragged into the rates-rigging
scandal on Tuesday after a potentially damaging email was
published by Barclays only hours after Bob Diamond, its
chief executive, resigned.
ANGRY SHAREHOLDERS DEMAND BARCAP IS CUT TO SIZE
Leading Barclays shareholders called on Tuesday for
a dramatic scaling back of its investment banking division in
the wake of Bob Diamond's abrupt departure.
The Telegraph
THE BOE TOLD US TO DO IT, CLAIMS BARCLAYS
The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Paul Tucker
encouraged Barclays to try to lower interest rates
after coming under pressure from senior members of the last
Labour government, documents disclosed on Tuesday.
DIAMOND MAY FACE A FIGHT FOR HIS BONUS
Barclays may try to force Bob Diamond to forfeit up to 20
million pounds ($31.36 million) in pay and bonuses, it emerged
on Tuesday.
ACTIVIST INVESTOR OPPOSES 'GLENSTRATA'
The mega-merger of Glencore and Xstrata is
under even greater pressure after activist investor Knight Vinke
threw its weight behind calls for Glencore to up its offer.
The Guardian
BARCLAYS BOSS PREPARES FOR RIPOSTE OVER LIBOR SCANDAL
Bob Diamond, the boss of Barclays who resigned from
the embattled bank on Tuesday, will come out fighting for his
reputation today when he appears before a powerful committee of
MPs.
The Independent
WERE THE BOE AND WHITEHALL IN ON IT?
The Bank of England was dragged into the interest-rate
rigging scandal on Tuesday after an email was released
suggesting it may have encouraged banks to doctor their
borrowing costs during the financial crisis.