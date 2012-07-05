The Times
DIAMOND REFUSES TO TAKE BLAME FOR FIX RATE
Trust between Britain's financial regulator and Barclays
broke down this year because of concerns over the
bank's corporate culture, it emerged on Wednesday.
PENSION FUND KING SET TO STAND DOWN
Edi Truell, the private equity entrepreneur who founded
Pension Corporation plans to stand down after securing an
investment that values his buyout business at more than 1
billion pounds ($1.56 billion).
The Telegraph
FSA WARNED BARCLAYS OVER BOSSES
The Barclays board was warned less than six months
ago that the relationship between the bank's senior management
and the Financial Services Authority had "broken down".
ULSTER BANK CUSTOMERS STILL EXPERIENCING PROBLEMS
Royal Bank of Scotland has admitted some Ulster Bank
customers will continue to face problems with their bank
accounts almost a month after computer glitches sparked a crisis
at the lender.
FORMER IMF CHIEF UNDER PRESSURE OVER BANKIA
Rodrigo Rato, the former head of the International Monetary
Fund, is to face trial for alleged fraud in connection with the
spectacular collapse of Spanish lender Bankia.
The Guardian
UK'S OSBORNE POINTS FINGER OVER LIBOR SCANDAL
British finance minister George Osborne accused the
opposition party Labour of being at the heart of the row over
the manipulation of interest rates during the credit crisis.
The Independent
WARNING LOOMS THAT VICKERS BANK REFORM IS DOOMED
Sir John Vickers' Independent Commission on Banking (ICB)
will on Wednesday be accused of a "a dangerous dereliction of
duty" by one of the Bank of England Governor's favourite
economists.