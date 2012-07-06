The Times

REGULATOR WARNED BARCLAYS OF FAILINGS

The directors of Barclays were warned in person five months ago by a senior regulator to address shortcomings in the bank's aggressive culture.

The Telegraph

SHOWDOWN AT BARCLAYS AS DIAMOND GUNS FOR HIS MILLIONS

Barclays was preparing for a showdown with former chief executive Bob Diamond over his potential 25 million pound ($38.80 million) pay-off.

BANK INQUIRY 'COULD BE UNWORKABLE'

The official inquiry into the banking scandal could prove "impossible" to run, Dominic Grieve, the British attorney general said.

The Guardian

CENTRAL BANKS MOVE TO BOOST GLOBAL ECONOMY

Central banks in the UK, ECB and China signalled their determination to stimulate the flagging global economy on Thursday, with the cash injections and interest rate cuts.

PFI DEALS WILL COST BILLIONS OF POUNDS

The cost of Britain's controversial private finance initiative will continue to soar for another five years and end up costing taxpayers more than 300 billion pounds, according to a Guardian analysis of contracts sanctioned by the Treasury .

The Independent

LIB DEMS CALL FOR A REFORM OF LORDS

Britain's governing junior coalition partner, the Liberal Democrats, will block boundary changes that would help the Conservatives Party election prospects.

RATING AGENCIES ISSUE DOWNGRADES THREATS ON BARCLAYS

Credit rating agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's lowered their rating of Barclays' outlook on Thursday due to the Libor-rigging scandal.

NEW AVIVA CHAIRMAN ISSUES SHAKE-UP

Aviva's new chairman, John McFarlane, unveiled a radical overhaul of the troubled insurer yesterday, criticising the previous management along the way.