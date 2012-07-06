The Times
REGULATOR WARNED BARCLAYS OF FAILINGS
The directors of Barclays were warned in person
five months ago by a senior regulator to address shortcomings in
the bank's aggressive culture.
The Telegraph
SHOWDOWN AT BARCLAYS AS DIAMOND GUNS FOR HIS MILLIONS
Barclays was preparing for a showdown
with former chief executive Bob Diamond over his potential 25
million pound ($38.80 million) pay-off.
BANK INQUIRY 'COULD BE UNWORKABLE'
The official inquiry into the banking scandal could prove
"impossible" to run, Dominic Grieve, the British attorney
general said.
The Guardian
CENTRAL BANKS MOVE TO BOOST GLOBAL ECONOMY
Central banks in the UK, ECB and China signalled their
determination to stimulate the flagging global economy on
Thursday, with the cash injections and interest rate cuts.
PFI DEALS WILL COST BILLIONS OF POUNDS
The cost of Britain's controversial private finance
initiative will continue to soar for another five years and end
up costing taxpayers more than 300 billion pounds, according to
a Guardian analysis of contracts sanctioned by the Treasury .
The Independent
LIB DEMS CALL FOR A REFORM OF LORDS
Britain's governing junior coalition partner, the Liberal
Democrats, will block boundary changes that would help the
Conservatives Party election prospects.
RATING AGENCIES ISSUE DOWNGRADES THREATS ON BARCLAYS
Credit rating agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's lowered
their rating of Barclays' outlook on Thursday due to
the Libor-rigging scandal.
NEW AVIVA CHAIRMAN ISSUES SHAKE-UP
Aviva's new chairman, John McFarlane, unveiled a
radical overhaul of the troubled insurer yesterday, criticising
the previous management along the way.