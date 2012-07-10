LONDON, July 9 The Times

UK COALITION CREAKS AS REBELS FLEX MUSCLES

A mass revolt by Conservative Party MPs over deputy prime minister Nick Clegg's priority of reforming the House of Lords threatens to destabilise the coalition government on Tuesday.

SPAIN ON THE BRINK OF THE DANGER ZONE

European finance ministers were trying on Monday to rekindle dwindling trust in the latest attempt to shore up the single currency after Spanish and Italian bond yields soared into the danger zone.

The Telegraph

DIAMOND WAS WRONG OVER LIBOR - TUCKER

Paul Tucker, deputy governor of the Bank of England, has hit back at former Barclays chief executive, Bob Diamond, saying his evidence to MPs over the Libor rigging scandal was wrong and inaccurate.

EMAIL TRAIL SHOWS BANK CONTACT WITH BARCLAYS

The extent of the Bank of England's contact with Barclays ahead of a disputed phone call at the heart of the Libor rigging scandal has been revealed in series of emails between senior public officials and executives at the lender

BMW FANS OLYMPIC FLAME WITH MINI INVESTMENT

BMW celebrated the arrival of the Olympic torch at its Cowley, Oxford, plant on Monday by announcing plans for a 250 million pounds ($388.06 million) investment to help pave the way for a new generation of the Mini range.

The Guardian

CITY OF LONDON LOBBYING BILL REVEALED

The British financial services industry spent 92 million pounds ($142.81 million) last year lobbying politicians and regulators in an "economic war of attrition" that has secured a string of policy victories.

The Independent

SFO REOPENS INQUIRY INTO HEDGE FUND

The new director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has performed an unprecedented U-turn by reopening a major fraud investigation dropped by his predecessor last year.

'BUNTING BOOST' LIFTS UK RETAILERS

A Diamond Jubilee "bunting boost" for the high street saved retailers' blushes last month, but the June deluge washed out sales for the rest of the month, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) has reported.

TORIES PLAN TO AXE PENSIONERS' BENEFITS

Better-off pensioners in Britain should lose their winter fuel payments and free prescriptions, bus passes and television licences, a close ally of David Cameron will propose on Tuesday.