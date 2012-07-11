The Times

VICTORY FOR REBELS AS PM KILLS VOTE ON LORDS REFORM

David Cameron ducked a showdown with scores of Tory Party rebels on Tuesday in an increasingly divisive row over reform of the House of Lords that has brought the coalition to its lowest ebb.

The Telegraph

DIAMOND: ALLEGATIONS 'UNFAIR AND UNFOUNDED'

Bob Diamond has branded as "terribly unfair" and "unfounded" claims that he misled MPs over Libor rigging as the former Barclays chief tried to rescue his reputation by dropping claims for bonuses worth up to 20 million pounds ($30.99 million).

M&S CHANGES THE GUARD AS BOSTOCK HEADS FOR THE EXIT

Marc Bolland, the chief executive of Marks and Spencer , has executed a major reshuffle of the retailer's board in an attempt to reverse a slump in clothing sales.

BOE'S KING WARNS OF 'BLACK CLOUD; AS GERMANY WAVERS

The euro zone crisis has created a "great black cloud of uncertainty", Sir Mervyn King warned, as Germany's Constitutional Court threatened to derail plans designed to take the region forward.

The Guardian

HEIR TO TETRA PAK FORTUNE ARRESTED AS WIFE IS FOUND DEAD

Hans Kristian Rausing, one of the heirs to the multibillion pound Tetra Pak packaging dynasty, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of his wife Eva, after her body was found at their luxurious central London home.

The Independent

DIAMOND HITS BACK OVER 'MISLEADING' ALLEGATIONS

Bob Diamond, the former Barclays chief executive, set out to defend his reputation on Tuesday after being castigated by MPs for misleading Parliament.