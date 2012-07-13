LONDON, July 12 The Times

OLYMPICS SUFFERS SECURITY CHAOS

The British Army is searching for land to set up a military camp after being called in at the last minute to provide emergency security for the Olympic Games.

CO-OP BUILDS AMBITIOUS EXPANSION PLAN

The Co-operative Group is to carry out a 150 million pounds ($231.06 million) sale and leaseback of its new headquarters in Manchester, England, to raise capital for its ambitious expansion plans.

The Telegraph

ELISABETH MURDOCH TO GIVE UP CEO ROLE

Rupert Murdoch's daughter Elisabeth is to step down from her role as chief executive of Shine Group to focus on her job as chairman of the television production company.

BARCLAYS FACES BACKLASH OVER LIBOR SCANDAL

Barclays is facing growing protests over its attempts to rig Libor with some customers withdrawing money in response to the bank's admission that it tried to manipulate the world's key borrowing rate.

The Guardian

MINISTERS WARNED ON BAHRAIN ARMS SALES

The UK must change its arms export policy to prevent weapons and other military equipment being sold to authoritarian regimes because the Arab spring has shown the system is fundamentally flawed, a British parliament report warns on Friday.

The Independent

BOLLORE SET FOR BUYING SPREE AFTER AEGIS DEAL

The Japanese advertising group Dentsu has splashed out 3.2 billion pounds ($4.93 billion) to buy Aegis, fuelling speculation that the British group's top shareholder, the French mogul Vincent Bollore, is about to go on an acquisition spree.

WATCHDOG CALLS FOR MIGRANTS TO CUT DEFICIT

Higher levels of immigration over the next 50 years would spare taxpayers from the need to endure much greater austerity, the British government's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility has said.