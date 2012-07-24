The Times
FURY OVER SYRIA'S THREAT TO USE CHEMICAL WEAPONS
The Syrian government admitted on Monday that it posses
chemical and biological weapons, sparking international
condemnation after it threatened to use them to repel foreign
aggression.
CHINA MAKES ACQUISITION IN THE NORTH SEA
China's state-backed oil and gas group Sinopec has made its
first significant investment in the North Sea as part of a wider
grab for Western oil.
The Telegraph
O'DONNELL IN POLE TO TAKE BARCLAYS CHAIR
Lord O'Donnell, the former Cabinet Secretary, has emerged as
the leading candidate to become Barclays' new chairman.
SPAIN FIGHTS TO WARD OFF EURO BAILOUT
Spain was battling on Monday to avert a fully fledged
sovereign rescue after borrowing costs spiralled out of control,
with dangerous knock-on effects in Italy and Eastern Europe.
HANGING BANKERS WON'T HELP, SAYS BLAIR
Public anger over the financial crisis is wrong and must not
lead Britain to "hang bankers at the end of the street," former
British prime minister Tony Blair says on Tuesday.
The Guardian
G4S STAFF 'CHEAT' ON TESTS TO RUN X-RAY SCANNERS
The credibility of the Olympic security operation being run
by G4S is called into further question on Tuesday by
claims that scores of trainees are being allowed to "cheat"
their way through tests for the x-ray machines that detect home-
made bombs and other weapons
The Independent
PHONE HACKING: CRIMINAL TRIAL DECISION ON TUESDAY
Senior journalists and executives arrested on suspicion of
phone hacking will learn their fate on Tuesday, as the Crown
Prosecution Service announces who it will charge and send to
criminal trial.
UK BORROWING COSTS AT ALL-TIME LOW
Britain's cost of borrowing plunged to an all-time low on
Monday as panicking investors sought safe havens from the
financial firestorm engulfing Spain.