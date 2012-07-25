The Times
EIGHT FACE HACKING CHARGES
Andy Coulson, David Cameron's former spokesman, and Rebekah
Brooks, the former chief executive of News International, are
among eight people who will face a total of 19 charges relating
to phone hacking.
The Telegraph
GREECE TO RUN OUT OF MONEY BY AUGUST 20
Greece may run out of money and go bankrupt by Aug. 20, a
British government analysis of the ongoing euro zone crisis has
warned.
EURO ZONE IN SLEEPWALK TO DISASTER, SAY ECONOMISTS
The euro has completely broken down as a workable system and
faces collapse with "incalculable economic losses and human
suffering" unless there is a drastic change of course, according
to a group of leading economists.
VODAFONE PAY SIGNALS SOFTENING OF SHAREHOLDER SPRING
Vodafone has bucked the anti-executive pay trends of
the so-called Shareholder Spring after more investors voted in
favour of its remuneration policies at this year's annual
meeting than in 2011.
The Guardian
EIGHT CHARGED WITH PHONE HACKING
The prime minister's former director of communications and
Rupert Murdoch's closest confidante in London were on Tuesday
charged with conspiring to hack the phones of more than 600
people.
The Independent
WATCHDOG CALLS ON BANKS TO CLEAN UP THEIR ACT
A change in culture from the very top of the banking
industry is needed to rebuild a cynical British public's trust
in the sector, the chairman of the City's financial watchdog
said on Tuesday.
BP CRITICISED FOR NEGLECTING ITS ACCIDENT SAFETY
BP failed to pay attention to major areas of
potential danger on its oil rigs, according to a new report into
the Deepwater Horizon explosion that killed 11 people and
unleashed America's worst oil spill.