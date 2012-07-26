The Times

CAMERON ASKS WORLD TO INVEST IN BRITAIN

British Prime Minister David Cameron will plead with business leaders on Thursday to plough money into Britain as he attempts to use the Olympics to drag the country out of its worst double-dip recession.

The Telegraph

OSBORNE ATTACKED AS RECESSION DEEPENS

British Finance Minister George Osborne faced calls from business leaders to do more to kick-start Britain's economy on Wednesday after official figures showed that the country has fallen into the worst double-dip recession for more than 50 years.

NO GROWTH PREDICTED FOR 2012 AS GDP DIVES

It is now "inconceivable" that the British economy will grow in 2012, economists warned, after a shockingly large fall in GDP raised the prospect of more stimulus from the Bank of England.

TAX BREAK SPURS HUGE INVESTMENT IN GAS

Centrica and GDF Suez are to develop a major North Sea gas field, creating up to 4,000 jobs, after the British finance ministry handed them a tax break.

The Guardian

OSBORNE REELING AS ECONOMY ENTERS THE DISASTER ZONE

George Osborne is under intense pressure from business, the City of London and the opposition to rethink his hardline austerity approach after news of a deepening double-dip recession.

The Independent

'WORK EXPERIENCE CHANCELLOR' URGED TO QUIT

British Finance Minister George Osborne was under intense pressure to change course on Tuesday after worse-than-expected official figures showed the economy shrank by 0.7 percent between April and June.

EURO ZONE CRISIS TAKES ITS TOLL ON BT PROFITS

BT has warned that international profits have tumbled, as wider evidence mounted that the eurozone crisis and the latest shock 0.7 percent slump in the UK economy are taking a heavy toll on British companies.