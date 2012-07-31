LONDON, July 31 The Times

US CALLS ON EURO ZONE TO KEEP FAITH IN BIG BAZOOKA

The U.S. Treasury Secretary urged Europe's leaders to follow through on their promises to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro as he embarked on a whirlwind round of diplomacy in Germany.

HSBC SAYS SORRY FOR 'SHAMEFUL BEHAVIOUR'

HSBC, Britain's biggest bank, long regarded as ethically a cut above its rivals, said on Monday that its behaviour had been "shameful" and that it was "profoundly sorry" for past shortcomings.

The Telegraph

BANKERS FOUND TO HAVE RIGGED LIBOR COULD FACE JAIL

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has warned it will bring criminal charges against bankers involved in Libor rigging.

ECB INTERVENTION HOPE DRIVES MARKETS HIGHER

European markets rose sharply amid mounting speculation of a dramatic intervention by the European Central Bank to arrest the crisis engulfing the region.

The Guardian

CHINA'S RECORD WIN IN POOL CALLED 'SUSPICIOUS'

China has become embroiled in the first doping controversy of the London Games after one of the world's most respected coaches described the swimming prodigy Ye Shiwen's gold medal performance as "unbelievable" and "disturbing".

The Independent

GE POWER THROUGH THE DOWNTURN

General Electric's chief executive Jeff Immelt is using the London Olympics to get to new emerging markets.