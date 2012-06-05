The Times
DIRECTORS ARE ESCAPING BANS, SAY INSOLVENCY PRACTITIONERS
Thousands of unscrupulous or incompetent directors of failed
companies are escaping unpunished, despite warnings from the
insolvency profession.
The Telegraph
SLOWDOWN FEARS GROW AS MONEY SUPPLY DIVES
Growth of the world money supply has dropped to the lowest
level since the financial crisis of 2008-09, heralding a severe
economic slowdown later this year unless authorities rapidly
take action.
UK ACCOUNTING RULES ARE BADLY FLAWED, SAYS BOE OFFICIAL
Britain's accounting rules are so badly flawed that getting
an accurate view of a bank's assets is like trying to "pin the
tail on a boisterous donkey", a senior Bank of England official
has warned.
TRINITY MIRROR TO REVIEW PAY AFTER PROTEST
Trinity Mirror is to review how its chief executive
is paid in an effort to link rewards more closely with
performance in the wake of the Shareholder Spring that hit the
media group.
The Guardian
GERMANY WEIGHS UP FEDERAL EUROPE PLAN
Europe's leaders appear to be edging towards an ambitious
and controversial new blueprint for a federalised euro zone
after Paris and Brussels yesterday threw their weight behind
Spain's pleas for an EU rescue of its beleaguered banks.
The Independent
US AND EURO SLUMP SENDS MARKETS INTO GLOBAL SPIN
World markets were badly hit on Monday as the fallout from
poor U.S. economic data, warnings over the future of the euro
and fears of a global recession spooked investors.