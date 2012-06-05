The Times
BARCLAYS EXECUTIVES TO STAND TRIAL OVER 'TAX FRAUD'
Barclays' attempts to shed its reputation for
aggressive tax avoidance suffered a setback yesterday when three
of its executives were charged with tax fraud in Italy.
The Telegraph
IMF MUST TAKE CONTROL OF EURO, SAYS UK'S TYRIE
The International Monetary Fund must take decisive
control of the euro zone crisis or risk a "global economic
fire", Andrew Tyrie, the chairman of the British parliament's
Treasury Select Committee has warned.
UK BANKS SITTING ON UNDECLARED BILLIONS
Britain's banks are sitting on a 40 billion pound ($61.48
billion) black hole of undeclared losses that are preventing
them from making vital loans to businesses and households,
according to PIRC, the shareholder advisory group.
UK POUND SHOPS LEAD WAY IN SUPERMARKET PRICING
More than one in six products being sold in supermarkets
are now priced at exactly 1 pound or 2 pounds, highlighting how
the pound-shop revolution has started to affect long-established
rivals.
The Guardian
G7 FINANCE MINISTERS BACK GREATER EU FISCAL UNION
Finance ministers from the developed world have thrown their
weight behind moves towards greater "fiscal and financial union"
in the euro zone as the best way to tackle the debt crisis
threatening to destroy the single currency.
The Independent
SAUDI ROYALS' SECRET $1 BILLION US EMPIRE
A secret $1 billion U.S. property empire amassed by members
of the Saudi royal family is the subject of a bitter legal
dispute that threatens to reveal the extent of the family's
American business interests.
UK'S OSBORNE TO ASK SAVERS FOR MONEY
British finance minister George Osborne is drawing up plans
to use Britain's army of small savers to boost the country's
growth prospects.