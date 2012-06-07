The Times

UK TREASURY PLANS TO GIVE SCOTS TAX POWERS

Scotland could be given the power to raise and collect all its own income tax under secret plans being drawn up by the British finance ministry.

The Telegraph

CAMERON VOWS TO PROTECT UK FROM EUROPE

British Prime Minister David Cameron promised on Thursday to "protect" Britain from German plans for a euro zone superstate with common banking and political systems.

M&S TAKES ON LENDERS WITH IN-STORE BANK BRANCH

Marks & Spencer is to open its first bank branch, making current accounts available alongside sandwiches, socks and cashmere sweaters.

SPAIN'S CREDIT RATING SLASHED

A serious mishandling of the debt crisis by European leaders led Fitch to axe Spain's credit rating by three notches on Thursday and issue a warning on the stability of the country's banks, debt levels and economy.

WPP HIT OUT AT SHAREHOLDER GROUP

WPP has hit back at the U.S. shareholder group that criticised the 6.8 million pounds ($10.59 million) pay package handed to its chief executive, Martin Sorrell, slamming its stance as "inconsistent" and "parochial".

The Guardian

CRACKS OPEN IN ENRC'S CONGO DEALS

A long-awaited internal inquiry at FTSE 100 mining group Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) has been given added significance days before its scheduled completion by the group's chairman refusing to endorse its controversial business partner in Africa.

The Independent

BOE KEEPS QE ON HOLD DESPITE WEAKENING ECONOMY

The Bank of England refrained from more monetary stimulus to boost the economy on Thursday, despite fears that the already beleaguered British economy could be about to be knocked sideways by chaos in the euro zone.