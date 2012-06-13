The Times
OSBORNE URGES BUSINESS TO BACK LOWER TAXES
Business must shout louder for the merits of lower taxes or
the government will be unable to cut the top rate of income tax
to 40 pence, British finance minister George Osborne said on
Tuesday.
The Telegraph
COALITION AT WAR OVER HUNT AND BSKYB
Deputy British prime minister Nick Clegg has opened a major
split in the UK coalition by demanding that Conservative
minister Jeremy Hunt face an independent investigation into
whether he misled parliament over his handling of the BSkyB
takeover bid.
UK PENSION BLACK HOLE GROWS AT RECORD RATE
The black hole in British companies' final salary pension
schemes now stands at a record 312 billion pounds ($485.07
billion), as stock market turmoil and the Bank of England's
policy of printing money have massively increased pension
deficits.
FUNDS OPPOSE SORRELL'S WPP PAY DEAL
Two major institutional investors in WPP have voted
against Martin Sorrell's near-13 million pounds compensation
package.
The Guardian
EU CRISIS HITTING DEVELOPING GROWTH, SAYS WORLD BANK
The World Bank has advised developing countries to prepare
themselves for a long period of economic volatility by stepping
up the pace of reform and boosting spending on long-term
infrastructure projects.
The Independent
ENTREPRENEUR TILLMAN FIGHTS TO SAVE DEPARTMENT STORE
Harold Tillman is in crisis talks to save the final piece of
his retail empire.