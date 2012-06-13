The Times

OSBORNE URGES BUSINESS TO BACK LOWER TAXES

Business must shout louder for the merits of lower taxes or the government will be unable to cut the top rate of income tax to 40 pence, British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

The Telegraph

COALITION AT WAR OVER HUNT AND BSKYB

Deputy British prime minister Nick Clegg has opened a major split in the UK coalition by demanding that Conservative minister Jeremy Hunt face an independent investigation into whether he misled parliament over his handling of the BSkyB takeover bid.

UK PENSION BLACK HOLE GROWS AT RECORD RATE

The black hole in British companies' final salary pension schemes now stands at a record 312 billion pounds ($485.07 billion), as stock market turmoil and the Bank of England's policy of printing money have massively increased pension deficits.

FUNDS OPPOSE SORRELL'S WPP PAY DEAL

Two major institutional investors in WPP have voted against Martin Sorrell's near-13 million pounds compensation package.

The Guardian

EU CRISIS HITTING DEVELOPING GROWTH, SAYS WORLD BANK

The World Bank has advised developing countries to prepare themselves for a long period of economic volatility by stepping up the pace of reform and boosting spending on long-term infrastructure projects.

The Independent

ENTREPRENEUR TILLMAN FIGHTS TO SAVE DEPARTMENT STORE

Harold Tillman is in crisis talks to save the final piece of his retail empire.