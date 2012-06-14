The Times
GOVERNMENT MUST LEAD TO EASE CREDIT FLOW
The government must urge the Bank of England to unlock the
flow of credit into the British economy, a leading politician
said on Thursday.
The Telegraph
UK'S OSBORNE TO PUSH AHEAD WITH BANKING REFORMS
British Finance Minister George Osborne is set to unveil an
overhaul of Britain's largest banks that will force them to
separate their retail and investment banking operations and
prevent problems at City of London banks "spilling on to high
streets".
BERLIN SHIFTS STANCE ON SHARING EURO ZONE DEBTS
The German government has begun opening the door to shared
debts for the first time in a profound change of policy,
agreeing to explore proposals for a 2.3 trillion euros ($2.89
trillion) stabilisation fund to stop the euro zone's crisis
escalating out of control
The Guardian
UK'S CAMERON TO ANNOUNCE NEW GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES
British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Thursday
implicitly accept that the government's handling of the News
Corp bid to take control of BSkyB was flawed,
when he tells Lord Justice Leveson he will bring in new
guidelines for how ministers and special advisers operate during
quasi-judicial decisions.
The Independent
WPP CHIEF SORRELL LEFT STUNNED BY PAY DEAL REVOLT
The advertising giant WPP is reeling after 60
percent of shareholders voted against its chief executive Sir
Martin Sorrell's controversial 13 million pound ($20.26 million)
pay deal.
MURDOCH BOUNCES BACK WITH TV-RIGHTS SALE
Rupert Murdoch on Wednesday brushed off the scandal
besetting his News Corp media empire with a spectacular
coup to maintain his grip on Britain's pay-TV market.