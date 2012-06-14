The Times

GOVERNMENT MUST LEAD TO EASE CREDIT FLOW

The government must urge the Bank of England to unlock the flow of credit into the British economy, a leading politician said on Thursday.

UK'S OSBORNE TO PUSH AHEAD WITH BANKING REFORMS

British Finance Minister George Osborne is set to unveil an overhaul of Britain's largest banks that will force them to separate their retail and investment banking operations and prevent problems at City of London banks "spilling on to high streets".

BERLIN SHIFTS STANCE ON SHARING EURO ZONE DEBTS

The German government has begun opening the door to shared debts for the first time in a profound change of policy, agreeing to explore proposals for a 2.3 trillion euros ($2.89 trillion) stabilisation fund to stop the euro zone's crisis escalating out of control

UK'S CAMERON TO ANNOUNCE NEW GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES

British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Thursday implicitly accept that the government's handling of the News Corp bid to take control of BSkyB was flawed, when he tells Lord Justice Leveson he will bring in new guidelines for how ministers and special advisers operate during quasi-judicial decisions.

WPP CHIEF SORRELL LEFT STUNNED BY PAY DEAL REVOLT

The advertising giant WPP is reeling after 60 percent of shareholders voted against its chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell's controversial 13 million pound ($20.26 million) pay deal.

MURDOCH BOUNCES BACK WITH TV-RIGHTS SALE

Rupert Murdoch on Wednesday brushed off the scandal besetting his News Corp media empire with a spectacular coup to maintain his grip on Britain's pay-TV market.