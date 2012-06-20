The Times
WALGREENS PAYS $6.7 BLN FOR ALLIANCE BOOTS STAKE
Alliance Boots, is set to fall into American hands
after Walgreens, America's largest drug store chain,
took a 45 percent stake in Britain's biggest chemist.
The Telegraph
SPAIN AND ITALY TO BE BAILED OUT
European leaders are poised to announce a 600 billion pound
($942.80 billion) deal to bail out Spain and Italy, it emerged
at the G20 summit on Tuesday.
FURTHER QE ON THE CARDS FOR UK AS INFLATION FALLS
A surprise fall in inflation has paved the way for the Bank
of England to pump more stimulus into the economy as early as
next month.
CHINESE NUCLEAR COMPANIES BID TO BUILD NEW UK PLANTS
Two Chinese state companies have backed rival bids to build
nuclear power plants in Britain.
The Guardian
GERMANY POISED TO AGREE RESCUE DEAL FOR SPAIN
Germany is poised to allow the euro zone's 750 billion euro
($950.74 billion) bailout fund to buy up the bonds of crisis-hit
governments in a desperate effort to drive down borrowing costs
for Spain and Italy and prevent the single currency from
imploding.
The Independent
UK LORDS LINKED TO SECRET BUSINESSES
Senior members of the British House of Lords, including a
former Conservative Party president of the European Parliament,
are failing to disclose business interests to public scrutiny.