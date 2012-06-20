The Times

WALGREENS PAYS $6.7 BLN FOR ALLIANCE BOOTS STAKE

Alliance Boots, is set to fall into American hands after Walgreens, America's largest drug store chain, took a 45 percent stake in Britain's biggest chemist.

The Telegraph

SPAIN AND ITALY TO BE BAILED OUT

European leaders are poised to announce a 600 billion pound ($942.80 billion) deal to bail out Spain and Italy, it emerged at the G20 summit on Tuesday.

FURTHER QE ON THE CARDS FOR UK AS INFLATION FALLS

A surprise fall in inflation has paved the way for the Bank of England to pump more stimulus into the economy as early as next month.

CHINESE NUCLEAR COMPANIES BID TO BUILD NEW UK PLANTS

Two Chinese state companies have backed rival bids to build nuclear power plants in Britain.

The Guardian

GERMANY POISED TO AGREE RESCUE DEAL FOR SPAIN

Germany is poised to allow the euro zone's 750 billion euro ($950.74 billion) bailout fund to buy up the bonds of crisis-hit governments in a desperate effort to drive down borrowing costs for Spain and Italy and prevent the single currency from imploding.

The Independent

UK LORDS LINKED TO SECRET BUSINESSES

Senior members of the British House of Lords, including a former Conservative Party president of the European Parliament, are failing to disclose business interests to public scrutiny.