The Times
BOE KNIFE-EDGED VOTE FAVOURED MORE QE
The Bank of England may restart its printing press as soon
as next month as rate-setters led by the bank's governor Sir
Mervyn King push for immediate action to counter the damage
caused by the euro crisis.
The Telegraph
BT PLACED BID FOR ALL PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES
BT tried to pull the plug on BSkyB's football
coverage by bidding for the rights to all of the Premier League
matches.
SPENDING FACING CUTS THAT MAY LAST FOR 10 YEARS
Britain could be facing a decade of spending cuts, Britain's
most senior civil servant Jeremy Heywood said on Wednesday.
The Guardian
FSA HEAD LINK BANKERS PAY TO QUALITY OF CUSTOMER SERVICE
Banks should seize on the row over the sale of complex
financial instruments to small businesses to reform their
relationship with customers and link staff pay to customer
service, according to Hector Sants, the outgoing head of the
Financial Services Authority
The Independent
INVENSYS STAYS SILENT AS SHARES SOAR AMID RUMOURS
Invensys, the historic engineering group, on
Wednesday controversially refused to issue a statement to the
Stock Exchange despite a 27 percent share price rise following
reports that the 2 billion pounds company could be taken over by
Emerson Electric of the U.S.