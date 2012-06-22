Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
The Times
DESPERATE LANDLORDS FIGHT FOR GAME'S UNPAID RENT
Some of Britain's largest landlords are preparing to sue PwC over the administration of Game Group, which collapsed in March, in an attempt to recoup million of pounds of unpaid rent.
The Telegraph
XSTRATA PAY GETS 'RED TOP ALERT' FROM ABI
Xstrata lavish 173 million pounds ($270.91 million) bonus payout to management has been condemned by the Association of British Insurers for being excessive and a breach of best practice.
BANK DOWNGRADES TO HIT UK FAMILIES
British home owners and businesses face having to pay higher interest rates following a downgrade in the credit ratings of Britain's biggest banks, analysts warned on Thursday.
The Guardian
ITALY'S MONTI" ONE WEEK TO SAVE THE EURO ZONE
Italy's prime minister, Mario Monti, has warned of the apocalyptic consequences of failure at next week's summit of EU leaders, outlining a potential death spiral whose consequences would become more political than economic.
The Independent
DOWNGRADE FOR UK BANKS RAISES FEARS OF CREDIT CRUNCH
Some of the world's biggest banks - including Barclays , HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland - had their credit ratings downgraded on Thursday as a result of the euro zone crisis.
SHRINKING EURO ZONE ECONOMY RATCHETS UP CRISIS
The euro zone remains on course to sink into recession, a key survey of activity across the 17-nation currency zone showed on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 8 Oil prices rebounded slightly on Thursday from Wednesday's deep sell-off, in part because of a slowdown in U.S. production, after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude caused the market to fall to one-month lows.