LONDON, June 25 The Times
SALES REVEAL DEPTH OF CRISIS FOR SHOPS
Nearly three quarters of shops have sales on as the
nightmare combination of bad weather, squeezed budgets and euro
zone fears conspire to keep shoppers at home.
The Telegraph
GERMANY TELLS GREECE TO START THE AUSTERITY PROGRAMME
Germany has told Greece to stop asking for more help and get
on with implementing the austerity reforms it has already
promised, as tensions mount before this week's crucial summit of
European Union leaders.
UK ECONOMY 'PUT AT RISK' BY BOE'S QE
The Bank of England may be putting the economy at risk by
persisting with low interest rates and money printing, according
to the world's central banking supervisor, the Swiss-based Bank
for International Settlements (BIS).
LLOYDS CUTS PRICE ON PROJECT VERDE
Lloyds Banking Group is prepared to sell the new
business it is in the process of creating for well below its
full-book value amid speculation over the future of the deal.
FURY AS RBS BANK GLITCH DRAGS ON
RBS is warning its 17 million customers that the
backlog caused by a technical glitch could take at least another
two days to clear, meaning that the computer failure will have
lasted for more than a week.
The Guardian
AUSTERITY HITS WORLD'S POOR AS EUROPE'S AID FALLS
The flow of aid from Europe to the world's poorest countries
fell by 700 million euros in 2011, the first drop for almost a
decade as the crisis in the single currency caused 14 member
states to cut development assistance.
The Independent
UK LORDS TO SCRUTINISE BANKING BILL
Members of the British House of Lords will on Monday debate
major amendments to the Government's far-reaching banking
reforms after peers made an unprecedented request to fix what it
called a "rushed and defective" piece of legislation.
STORM BREWS FOR SUPERYACHT COMPANY
Plans to take private a listed super-yacht company YCO
, favoured by the likes of Roman Abramovich and Sir
Philip Green, could be voted down at its annual general meeting
on Monday.