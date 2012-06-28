LONDON, June 27 The Times
F1 BOSS BACKS GRAND PRIX ON STREETS OF LONDON
Bernie Ecclestone, the billionaire chief executive of
Formula One, has offered to pay more than 35 million pounds
($54.44 million) to stage the biggest grand prix motor race in
the world in London.
LLOYDS INVESTMENT VEHICLE TO BE WOUND UP
An investment vehicle fronted by the former head of Lloyd's
was left humiliated on Wednesday when it revealed it
would be wound up after squandering more than 30 million pounds
($46.66 million) of investors' money.
The Telegraph
XSTRATA CEDED TO SHAREHOLDER OUTCRY OVER PAY-OUTS
Xstrata, the FTSE 100 miner, was forced to rethink
plans for bumper management pay-outs over its proposed merger
with Glencore, amid investor warnings that the debacle
could claim the Xstrata chief's scalp.
The Guardian
BARCLAYS FINED AS BID TO MANIPULATE RATES EXPOSED
The boss of Barclays, Bob Diamond, is under
mounting pressure after the bank was hit with fines of 290
million pounds ($451.05 million) for its "serious, widespread"
role in trying to manipulate the price of crucial interest rates
that affect the cost of borrowing for millions of customers
around the world.
The Independent
CAMERON WARNS LEADERS AGAINST INNER EURO 'CLUB'
British prime minister David Cameron will today urge the 17
euro zone countries not to create a "club within a club" that
damages the City of London when they forge a new "banking
union".