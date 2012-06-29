The Times
RBS FACES FINE AS BANKING SCANDAL SPREADS
Royal Bank of Scotland is set to be fined about 150
million pounds ($232.59 million) for offences of market
manipulation similar to those that inflicted huge damage on
Barclays.
LAST-MINUTE TALKS HINT AT POSSIBLE DEAL IN EUROPE
Hopes rose last night of emergency intervention to help
Italy and Spain after German officials took part in unscheduled
talks over ways to quell market turmoil.
The Telegraph
MORE UK BANKS DRAWN INTO SCANDAL
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds have been
implicated in a growing international financial scandal that
wiped billions off the value of shares in Britain's biggest
banks on Thursday.
BANKS FACE BAN FROM SELLING INTEREST RATE SWAPS
Banks will be banned from selling interest rate swaps to
small businesses as part of a settlement package to be announced
by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), which could see
lenders make large compensation payments to firms mis-sold
complex derivatives.
GLENCORE FINANCE CHIEF MOVES SHARES
Glencore finance director has moved shares worth
200 million pounds ($310.12 million) into trusts, at least one
of which is based in Cayman Islands, as the commodity giant's
merger with Xstrata stands on the verge of unravelling.
The Guardian
UK'S CAMERON TURNS UP THE HEAT ON BARCLAYS
Barclays' chief executive, Bob Diamond, was
fighting to keep his job last night after the prime minister
said accountability for the bank's admission that it had
manipulated key interest rates should go right to the top of the
bank.
The Independent
PATHFINDER MINERALS TO RELIST IN LONDON
Shares in Pathfinder Minerals, the
Mozambique-focused miner which suspended trading in November,
will relist in London on Friday after an intervention by the UK
Government.