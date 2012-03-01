The Times
JAMES MURDOCH RESIGNS AS NI CHIEF
James Murdoch resigned on Wednesday as the executive
chairman of News International, the British arm of News
Corporation, and will focus instead on the parent
company's more profitable businesses.
The Telegraph
SHAREHOLDER WARNS MURDOCH WILL LOSE BSKYB POSITION
One of BSkyB's biggest investors has warned that
James Murdoch's exit from News International suggests he will
soon lose his position as chairman of the pay-TV broadcaster.
BANKS AN OBSTACLE TO LENDING, SAYS BOE'S KING
The Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King has accused
Britain's banks of trying to profit at the taxpayer's expense by
rigging the finance ministry's attempts to boost small business
lending.
GAME GROUP UNDER PRESSURE AS RETAILER PULLS SUPPLY
Game Group's future looked shaky after one of its
most important suppliers, Electronic Arts (EA), stopped
distributing its video games to the retailer.
TAX RATE IS DELAYING UK RECOVERY, SAY BUSINESSES
The 50 pence higher rate of income tax is "damaging the
economy" and delaying the recovery from recession, more than 500
entrepreneurs and business owners warn on Thursday.
The Guardian
BRITISH BANK CHIEF WARNS AGAINST QE
Peter Sands, the chief executive of Standard Chartered
bank has warned that the huge sums of money being
pumped into western economies to underpin banks and promote
financial stability risk "laying the seeds for the next crisis".
The Independent
UK BANKS SNAP UP BILLIONS IN ECB LOANS
British banks joined the queue for hundreds of billions in
cheap three-year loans from the European Central Bank on
Wednesday as its funding lifeline for the region's financial
institutions surged past the 1 trillion euro ($1.34
trillion)mark.