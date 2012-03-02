The Times
SUPERJUMBO WING CRACKS RELATED TO UK DESIGN FAULT
Wing cracks that have grounded the Airbus 380 superjumbo
have been identified as the fault of design engineers at the
manufacturer's state-of-the-art facility in England.
The Telegraph
LORD SASSOON MOOTED AS NEXT BANK GOVERNOR
Lord Sassoon has emerged as a potential successor to Sir
Mervyn King when he steps down as Governor of the Bank of
England in June next year.
MEDIA GROUP EMAP FACES BREAK-UP
EMAP is considering selling off its magazines and most of
its conferences, as Apax tries to salvage some of the money from
its joint investment with Guardian Media Group.
The Guardian
BAE BRUSHES OFF PLEA TO SAVE 2,000 JOBS
BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence contractor,
has brushed aside a plea by UK prime minister David Cameron to
save high-level manufacturing jobs and is proceeding to axe
around 2,000 posts
CABLE URGES GM TO SAVE BRITISH UK FACTORY
British business secretary Vince Cable has urged General
Motors bosses to make a "long-term commitment" to the
companies UK plant workers UK after holding a summit with the
carmaker in New York.
The Independent
LLOYDS GIVES FINANCE DIRECTOR NEW LUCRATIVE PAY DEAL
Days after the banking results season ended, Lloyds Banking
Group has reignited the row over pay by hiring a
finance director on a 5.9 million pound ($9.42 million) package.
WPP REVENUES REACH NEW RECORD PROFIT
WPPP, the world's biggest advertising group, on
Thursday smashed profits and revenue records but sounded a
warning about "clouds on the horizon".