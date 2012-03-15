The Times
OPCAPITA OFFER GAME A LIFELINE
Opcapita, the owner of electricals retailer Comet,
has thrown a potential lifeline to Game Group by making
a rescue proposal to take control of the stricken computer games
retailer.
The Telegraph
BP ALERTED TO 'BRIBERY' AT ITS TANKER DIVISION
Oil giant BP is investigating a "serious case of
bribery and corruption" alleged to have been taking place in the
company's tanker chartering division.
FITCH PUTS UK'S AAA RATING ON REVIEW
Britain's hopes of retaining its prized triple-A credit
rating were dealt a blow last night after Fitch put the country
on watch for a downgrade.
The Guardian
UK'S AUSTERITY DRIVE CUT 270,000 JOBS IN 2011
More than 30,000 NHS workers and 71,000 in education were
among more than a quarter of a million public sector staff who
lost their jobs in 2011 in Britain as the government's austerity
measures started to bite.
The Independent
EX-MURDOCH REPORTER ARRESTED AGAIN
The phone-hacking scandal took a further unexpected twist on
Wednesday when the former chief reporter of the News of the
World was arrested on suspicion of intimidating a witness.
EU CHIEF CALLS FOR RELAXED VISA RULES
Countries should push through a major liberalisation of
their visa regimes in order to attract more tourists from around
the world and boost economic growth across the European Union,
according, Antonio Tajani, a senior Brussels Commissioner.