The Times

BARCLAYS BROTHERS FACE LEGAL BATTLE OVER HOTEL GROUP

The tycoons who own the Daily Telegraph and the Ritz Hotel will on Monday face accusations in the UK high court that they led a conspiracy to seize control of three of London's plushest hotels by illegal means.

The Telegraph

SIEMENS IN TALKS WITH EXPRO OVER MANUFACTURING DIVISION

Expro International, the Aberdeen-based oil services business, is in talks to sell its manufacturing business to Siemens for $650 million.

TAX ABUSE ACTION EXPECTED IN UK BUDGET

Big business in Britain is facing a permanent tax crackdown on abusive avoidance schemes under plans to be unveiled in Wednesday's Budget.

The Guardian

CAMERON TO UNVEIL PLAN TO SELL OF UK ROADS

British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Monday clear the way for a multibillion-pound semi-privatisation of trunk roads and motorways as he announces plans to allow sovereign wealth funds from countries such as China to lease roads in England and Wales.

The Independent

BCB BREACHED RULES OF STOCK EXCHANGE

BCB Holdings broke London Stock Exchange rules by failing to declare all the directorships held by Andrew Ashcroft, son of Britain's Conservative party donor Lord Ashcroft.

UK HOUSE PRICES MAKE SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT

The British property market has seen its strongest start to the year since 2004 with average asking prices climbing 1.6 percent in March, according to the latest Rightmove House Price Index, issued on Monday.