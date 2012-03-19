Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 12
ZURICH, June 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,834 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
BARCLAYS BROTHERS FACE LEGAL BATTLE OVER HOTEL GROUP
The tycoons who own the Daily Telegraph and the Ritz Hotel will on Monday face accusations in the UK high court that they led a conspiracy to seize control of three of London's plushest hotels by illegal means.
SIEMENS IN TALKS WITH EXPRO OVER MANUFACTURING DIVISION
Expro International, the Aberdeen-based oil services business, is in talks to sell its manufacturing business to Siemens for $650 million.
TAX ABUSE ACTION EXPECTED IN UK BUDGET
Big business in Britain is facing a permanent tax crackdown on abusive avoidance schemes under plans to be unveiled in Wednesday's Budget.
CAMERON TO UNVEIL PLAN TO SELL OF UK ROADS
British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Monday clear the way for a multibillion-pound semi-privatisation of trunk roads and motorways as he announces plans to allow sovereign wealth funds from countries such as China to lease roads in England and Wales.
BCB BREACHED RULES OF STOCK EXCHANGE
BCB Holdings broke London Stock Exchange rules by failing to declare all the directorships held by Andrew Ashcroft, son of Britain's Conservative party donor Lord Ashcroft.
UK HOUSE PRICES MAKE SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT
The British property market has seen its strongest start to the year since 2004 with average asking prices climbing 1.6 percent in March, according to the latest Rightmove House Price Index, issued on Monday.
MUELHEIM-KAERLICH, Germany, June 12 As head of the Muelheim-Kaerlich nuclear reactor, Thomas Volmar spends his days plotting how to tear down his workplace. The best way to do that, he says, is to cut out humans.