The Times

FORMER FSA ENFORCER TO TAKE UP NEW ROLE WITH PWC

Former Financial Service Authority managing director Margaret Cole is joining Britain's biggest accountancy firm PwC in a senior executive role.

The Telegraph

DELAY TACTIC COULD COST UK TREASURY BILLIONS IN TAX

British finance minister George Osborne's plans to scrap the 50 pence (79 U.S. cents) tax rate from next year could cost the Treasury billions of pounds in lost revenues as top earners delay taking income until the rate is cut, accountants warned.

APPLE TO TAKE SLICE OF $100 BILLION CASH PIE

Apple is to pay its first dividend for nearly two decades and has launched a $10 billion share buy-back programme to take a big bite out of its nearly $100 billion cash hoard.

The Guardian

BBC DG THOMPSON TO STEP DOWN AFTER SUMMER OLYMPICS

The BBC's director general, Mark Thompson, will step down after the London Olympics, bringing to a close eight tumultuous years in charge of the corporation.

The Independent

OSBORNE PLANS TO INJECT CASH INTO SMALL BUSINESSES

British finance minister George Osborne will pledge to remove a crucial barrier to Britain's economic recovery on Tuesday by offering 20 billion pounds ($31.78 billion) of government-backed, low-cost loans to small firms.

ETX POISED TO SWOOP ON ITS RIVAL WORLDSPREADS

ETX Capital is in exclusive negotiations to buy its collapsed spreadbetting rival WorldSpreads. A deal is likely to be announced within the next 24 hours.