LONDON, March 21 The Times
COMET STORES COULD GO IN SPRING SALE
The new owner of Comet has quietly hoisted a "for
sale" sign above a third of its stores, as the electrical
chain's landlords prepare for a round of crunch talks with
OpCapita, the turnaround group that bought the chain for 2
pounds ($3.17) this year.
The Telegraph
TAX BILLS TO FALL FOR 20 MILLION BRITONS
British finance minister George Osborne will unveil public
spending cuts of up to two billion pounds in Wednesday's budget
to pay for a reduction in income tax for more than 20 million
Britons.
HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP DISPUTES DIAMONDS PROFITS
The Human Rights group Global Witness has disputed a claim
by Gem Diamonds that there is no longer a problem with
"blood diamonds", on the day the producer announced profits
tripled last year to $155.7 million.
DUTCH MAY BREAK FISCAL PACT, WARN OFFICIALS
The Netherlands, one of the euro zone's "hardliners" on
financial discipline, has the "same problems as Italy and Spain"
and is on track to break Europe's three-week-old fiscal pact,
its own officials have warned.
RBS SHARES SEEN AS 'DUD INVESTMENT'
More than two thirds of London's fund managers say they
would not buy the state's shares in Royal Bank of Scotland
if they were sold at the UK government's break-even
price of 50 pence ($79.27), according to a survey of 200 leading
fund managers.
The Guardian
EUROPE FACES A LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY, SAYS U.S. TREASURY
Europe is only at the beginning of a "very tough, very long,
hard road" to recovery and its future is still a threat to the
U.S. economy, Timothy Geithner, the treasury secretary, warned
on Tuesday.
The Independent
OSBORNE TO OVERTURN 65 YEARS OF UK PLANNING LAWS
Britain's finance minister George Osborne will signal on
Wednesday that the government is to press ahead with highly
controversial reforms to Britain's planning system which
environmental groups fear will result in the destruction of
rural England.
RIGID INFLATION HITS HOPES OF MORE QE
Britain's official inflation figures on Tuesday thwarted
hopes of a rapid end to the squeeze on incomes and lowered
expectations of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC) extending its programme of quantitative easing next month.