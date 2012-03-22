The Times

UK REGULATOR CELEBRATES VICTORY OVER CON MEN

The FSA has hailed victory in their battle against land-bank scammers - the popular practice of tricking people into investing in land at inflated values - after a group of con men was ordered to pay back 32 million pounds ($50.71 million) by the British High Court.

The Telegraph

NORTH SEA TAX REFORMS 'TO LEAD TO MAJOR INVESTMENT'

An extra 50 billion pounds could be pumped into the North Sea oil and gas industry thanks to a new package of tax reforms announced in Wednesday's budget.

UK BOOKMAKERS FEAR FOR JOBS AS NEW TAXES LOOM

Bookmakers fear 11,000 jobs are at risk after the government unveiled a new tax on gaming and fruit machines, which is expected to cost the industry 50 million pounds a year.

The Guardian

UK PENSIONERS TO FUND BUDGET TAX CUTS

British finance minister George Osborne's gamble in cutting the top rate of income tax to 45 pence came under mounting assault on Wednesday after the chancellor announced that his generosity to Britain's richest 300,000 households would be accompanied by a "stealth tax" on pensioners.

The Independent

ADMINISTRATORS LINED UP FOR DISTRESSED GAME

Game Group filed a notice to appoint an administrator on Wednesday, putting 6,000 UK jobs at risk, after rescue negotiations broke down with a distressed investment firm.

QUEEN'S JUBILEE EXPECTED TO BOOST UK GROCERY SECTOR

The chief executive of Sainsbury's Justin King said on Wednesday that he expected the grocery sector to get a major boost from street parties during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June.