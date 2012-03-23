Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
The Times
DELAYS RAISE DOUBTS OVER LLOYDS' CO-OP DEAL
Cracks appeared on Thursday in Lloyds Banking Group's plans to sell its "mini-Lloyds" business to the Co-operative Group after it admitted that it had fallen behind schedule on agreeing an outline deal.
BP PREPARES FOR RETURN TO NORTH SEA
Britain's government has been accused of taking a huge risk with the Scottish environment after giving BP approval to drill its first deepwater exploration well in British waters since the Gulf of Mexico disaster.
The Telegraph
EU WATCHDOG SAYS RATING AGENCIES MUST IMPROVE
Ratings agencies Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Fitch have been told to improve internal processes or face possible enforcement from the European Securities and Markets Authority.
'GRANNY TAX' IS FAIR, SAYS UK MINISTER
George Osborne's controversial "granny tax" is fair and pensioners are "well protected" against most of the government's austerity policies, a Treasury minister said on Thursday in defence of the finance minister's budget.
The Guardian
IFS CASTS DOUBT ON OSBORNE'S CALCULATIONS
Britain's leading independent experts on tax and spending, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, cast doubt on George Osborne's budget arithmetic on Thursday as they warned that an extra 1.3 million people on "relatively modest incomes" would have to pay 40 percent tax on their incomes over the coming years.
The Independent
UK RETAILER NEXT STEPS UP ONLINE GROWTH
The fashion retailer Next is to push ahead with expanding its online presence overseas after its internet and catalogue business delivered sales of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) for the first time.
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS