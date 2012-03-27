The Times
BANKERS, TYCOONS AT CAMERON'S TOP TABLE
Hedge-fund millionaires, property tycoons and banking
executives were among wealthy donors to the Conservative Party
entertained by Prime Minister David Cameron at Chequers and
Downing Street, it emerged on Monday.
AILING ASTRA PAYS BOSS $14.5 MILLION LAST YEAR
The chief executive of AstraZeneca enjoyed a pay
package worth 9.1 million pounds ($14.50 million) last year,
despite a groundswell of concern in the London's financial
district about the embattled drugs company's spluttering medical
research pipeline.
The Telegraph
GAME GROUP COLLAPSE LEAVES 2,000 JOBLESS
More than 2,000 people will lose their jobs after Game Group
collapsed into administration, making it the worst high
street failure since Woolworths in 2008.
RBS SOLD RATE SWAPS TO THOUSANDS OS SMALL COMPANIES
Royal Bank of Scotland has broken ranks with its
high street peers to reveal that it sold controversial interest
rate swaps to thousands of small businesses.
The Guardian
QUESTIONS FOR NEWS CORP OVER RIVAL'S COLLAPSE
Part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation empire
employed computer hacking to undermine the business of its chief
TV rival in Britain, according to evidence broadcast by BBC's
Panorama programme on Monday.
The Independent
UK'S COUTTS GETS HEAVY FINE FOR MONEY LAUNDERING FAILURES
Coutts, the bank famed for handling the finances of the
Queen and around half the England football team, was fined 8.75
million pounds for "serious, systemic" money-laundering failures
on Monday.