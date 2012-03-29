The Times
MINISTER'S INVESTMENT AVOIDED MILLIONS IN STAMP DUTY
A Conservative Cabinet minister in Britain invested in a
company that avoided millions of pounds in stamp duty, according
to the Times.
CATTLES CHIEFS BANNED FOR DECEPTION
Three former senior managers at Cattles have been fined
700,000 pounds ($1.11 million) and banned from working in
financial services for misleading investors about the extent of
bad loans at the failed doorstep lender.
The Telegraph
MOTORISTS PANIC BUY, AMID FEAR OVER PETROL STRIKE
Panic buying broke out at petrol stations throughout the
country as ministers were accused of spreading fear by telling
motorists to stock up on fuel in case of a strike by tanker
drivers.
BALFOUR PREPARES TO CUT JOBS
Balfour Beatty has notified all 12,000 of its UK
construction services staff that their jobs are on the line in
the latest sign that the industry is shrinking to remain
profitable.
The Guardian
UK'S DAILY MAIL SPENT THOUSANDS ON PRIVATE EYE PAYMENTS
Britain's Daily Mail newspaper spent an estimated 143,000
pounds asking a private eye to make 1,728 potentially illegal
requests to unearth phone numbers and addresses of public
figures over a three-year period, including personal details of
the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister Pippa Middleton.
The Independent
MURDOCH TV FIRM PAID POLICE FOR INFORMATION
NDS, the corner of the Rupert Murdoch empire embroiled in
claims of pay television piracy, wrote a 2,000-pound cheque to a
British police force for its "assistance".