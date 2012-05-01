GLOBAL MARKETS-British pound falls after UK election shock, dollar gains
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains
The Times
HOUSEHOLD HIT AS UK MORTGAGE RATES RISE
More than one million homeowners will see their mortgage payments jump by hundreds of pounds a year from today as lenders, including two state-backed banks, raise borrowing costs.
EXPORTERS AT RISK AS SWISS PUSH POUND TO NEW HIGH
Exporters are at risk of having their wings clipped as a stronger international appetite for sterling assets drives the pound to its highest levels in two and a half years.
The Telegraph
ARGOS SHOP CLOSURE LOOMING
Struggling retailer British Argos is set to close a number of stores following a radical overhaul of the business.
RATING THREAT TO PROFIT AT RBS AND LLOYDS
Britain's taxpayer-backed lenders, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, could see their profits slashed following a downgrade of their credit ratings.
AVIVA PULLS BACK CHIEF'S PAY RISE
Aviva has joined the growing list of companies forced to bow to shareholder pressure and make last minute concessions on directors' pay.
The Guardian
MURDOCH TO BE CRITICISED BY MPS' REPORT
James Murdoch will be formally criticised by British MPs investigating the phone-hacking scandal on Tuesday, but their assessment of his conduct is expected to fall just short of accusing the former chairman of News International of misleading parliament about the extent of his knowledge of the affair.
The Independent
SCOTTISH WIDOWS COURTED BY PRIVATE EQUITY BIDDER
Lloyds Banking Group is understood to have received an initial multi-billion-pound bid approach for Scottish Widows, its life assurance, pensions and savings business.
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains
NEW YORK, June 9 The British pound plunged to a seven-week low on Friday after a shock election result cast doubt on Britain's talks to leave the European Union, but global equity markets rallied with key indices on Wall Street hitting new record highs.