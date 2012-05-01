The Times

HOUSEHOLD HIT AS UK MORTGAGE RATES RISE

More than one million homeowners will see their mortgage payments jump by hundreds of pounds a year from today as lenders, including two state-backed banks, raise borrowing costs.

EXPORTERS AT RISK AS SWISS PUSH POUND TO NEW HIGH

Exporters are at risk of having their wings clipped as a stronger international appetite for sterling assets drives the pound to its highest levels in two and a half years.

The Telegraph

ARGOS SHOP CLOSURE LOOMING

Struggling retailer British Argos is set to close a number of stores following a radical overhaul of the business.

RATING THREAT TO PROFIT AT RBS AND LLOYDS

Britain's taxpayer-backed lenders, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, could see their profits slashed following a downgrade of their credit ratings.

AVIVA PULLS BACK CHIEF'S PAY RISE

Aviva has joined the growing list of companies forced to bow to shareholder pressure and make last minute concessions on directors' pay.

The Guardian

MURDOCH TO BE CRITICISED BY MPS' REPORT

James Murdoch will be formally criticised by British MPs investigating the phone-hacking scandal on Tuesday, but their assessment of his conduct is expected to fall just short of accusing the former chairman of News International of misleading parliament about the extent of his knowledge of the affair.

The Independent

SCOTTISH WIDOWS COURTED BY PRIVATE EQUITY BIDDER

Lloyds Banking Group is understood to have received an initial multi-billion-pound bid approach for Scottish Widows, its life assurance, pensions and savings business.