The Times
AVIVA INVESTORS REBEL OVER EXECUTIVE PAY
Aviva's shareholders staged one of the biggest pay
revolts in corporate history on Thursday as investors across
Europe rose up against multimillion-pound bonuses and golden
hellos for bosses.
The Telegraph
KING UNDER PRESSURE FOR BANK INQUIRY
Sir Mervyn King has come under increasing pressure to launch
an official review of the Bank of England's handling of the
financial crisis amid accusations that he has "rewritten
history" to suit the institution.
RBS TO PAY OFF LOANS AS LOSSES HALVE
Royal Bank of Scotland will on Friday confirm it has
all but repaid the 163 billion pounds ($264.10 billion) in
emergency loans it received from British and U.S. taxpayers
during the financial crisis.
DEBT-LADEN HOUSEHOLDS 'TO DELAY RECOVERY'
Wealth among Britain's homeowners will not return to
pre-recession levels until 2019, as almost a million highly
indebted "zombie" households hold back recovery, a leading think
tank has warned.
FAMILIES MUST ACCEPT SHARE OF BLAME FOR UK WOES
British households that borrowed too much money must "accept
responsibility" for their role in the current economic troubles,
Philip Hammond, the Defence Secretary, said on Thursday.
The Guardian
TRINITY MIRROR CHIEF EXECUTIVE STEPS DOWN
Sly Bailey has stepped down as chief executive of Trinity
Mirror after almost 10 years at the company.
The Independent
SERVICES SECTOR SHOWS SOME GROWTH
Britain's double-dip recession was again called into
question on Thursday as a survey revealed further growth in the
powerhouse services sector.