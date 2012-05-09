BRIEF-IOI Corporation updates on production figures for month of May
* For May FFB own production 273,106 mt, for May crude palm oil production 60,459 mt, for May palm kernel production 13, 275 mt
BOOK REVEALS CAMERON'S CONTACT WITH BROOKS
British Prime Minister David Cameron texted Rebekah Brooks in the week she resigned as chief executive of News International over the phone-hacking scandal to tell her to keep her head up, an updated biography reveals.
TELEFONICA FINED AMID ARGENTINA TRADE WAR
The trade row between Argentina and Spain took another twist yesterday after the Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica was ordered to pay $43 million for an interruption in mobile phone services lasting just a few hours.
WILLIAM HILL MOUNT CORPORATE FIGHT BACK
The chairman of William Hill mounted the first corporate fight-back against the "Shareholder Spring" on Tuesday and criticised investors for blindly voting against the company's pay policies.
UK COALITION MAKES NEW FAMILY-FRIENDLY PITCH
A package of measures to help families and children will be unveiled in the Queen's speech on Wednesday as the coalition attempts to offer a full legislative programme while maintaining its focus on rebuilding the economy.
EURO CONTAGION FEAR SPREAD AS GREEKS REFUSE CUTS
Greece's position in the single currency is "hanging by a thread", analysts warned on Tuesday, as left-wingers who made big gains in the elections rejected the terms of the international bailout agreed by the previous government.
* Announces transaction in relation to establishment of an investment fund with Bocom International Trust Company Ltd