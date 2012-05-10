The Times

AVIVA'S 'BAD LEAVER' IS DENIED 2.4 MILLION STG

Former Aviva Chief Executive Andrew Moss missed out on bonuses worth 2.4 million pounds after his unceremonious exit as Aviva's chief executive, it emerged on Wednesday.

RANK CLOSES IN ON GALA CASINOS

Rank Group is poised to agree the acquisition of Gala Casinos for about 200 million pounds - only six weeks after previous talks fell apart with each side blaming the other.

The Telegraph

UK BUSINESS LEADERS CRITICISE QUEENS SPEECH

British Prime Minister David Cameron was facing growing criticism last night from business leaders who claimed that the Queen's Speech contained too few measures that would boost the economy.

KEEP CUTTING OR EU AID STOPS, GREECE TOLD

Germany has threatened to suspend payments to Greece unless it surrenders to European Union demands for new austerity measures.

COLLAPSE OF CLINTON CARDS PUTS JOBS AT RISK

Clinton Cards, Britain's biggest retailer of greeting cards, has been put into administration, the largest retail collapse - in terms of store numbers - since the demise of Woolworths.

The Guardian

UK'S CAMERON FORCED INTO U-TURN ON JETS

The British Ministry of Defence will on Wednesday abandon plans to buy the preferred fighter for the Royal Navy's new aircraft carriers, in an embarrassing U-turn for Prime Minister David Cameron.

The Independent

BANKERS WIN HIGH COURT BATTLE FOR BONUSES

More than 100 London bankers have won their claim for 42 million pounds ($67.61 million) in unpaid bonuses against Germany's Commerzbank in the British High Court.