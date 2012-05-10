The Times
AVIVA'S 'BAD LEAVER' IS DENIED 2.4 MILLION STG
Former Aviva Chief Executive Andrew Moss missed out
on bonuses worth 2.4 million pounds after his unceremonious exit
as Aviva's chief executive, it emerged on Wednesday.
RANK CLOSES IN ON GALA CASINOS
Rank Group is poised to agree the acquisition of
Gala Casinos for about 200 million pounds - only six weeks after
previous talks fell apart with each side blaming the other.
The Telegraph
UK BUSINESS LEADERS CRITICISE QUEENS SPEECH
British Prime Minister David Cameron was facing growing
criticism last night from business leaders who claimed that the
Queen's Speech contained too few measures that would boost the
economy.
KEEP CUTTING OR EU AID STOPS, GREECE TOLD
Germany has threatened to suspend payments to Greece unless
it surrenders to European Union demands for new austerity
measures.
COLLAPSE OF CLINTON CARDS PUTS JOBS AT RISK
Clinton Cards, Britain's biggest retailer of
greeting cards, has been put into administration, the largest
retail collapse - in terms of store numbers - since the demise
of Woolworths.
The Guardian
UK'S CAMERON FORCED INTO U-TURN ON JETS
The British Ministry of Defence will on Wednesday abandon
plans to buy the preferred fighter for the Royal Navy's new
aircraft carriers, in an embarrassing U-turn for Prime Minister
David Cameron.
The Independent
BANKERS WIN HIGH COURT BATTLE FOR BONUSES
More than 100 London bankers have won their claim for 42
million pounds ($67.61 million) in unpaid bonuses against
Germany's Commerzbank in the British High Court.