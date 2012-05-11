The Times

TRINITY REBELS GIVE THUMBS DOWN TO PAY REPORT

Sly Bailey suffered humiliation at the hands of her shareholders on Thursday as the outgoing Trinity Mirror chief was hit by recriminations on pay and angry gibes about strategy, job cuts and the lack of a dividend.

The Telegraph

GROWING 'SHAREHOLDER SPRING' ARRIVES AT CAR DEALER

Britain's biggest car dealer Pendragon has been forced into an embarrassing climbdown on executive pay after it suffered the biggest revolt for any FTSE company in this year's growing "Shareholder Spring'.

SPAIN MAY NEED HELP OVER 100 BLN EUROS

Spanish banks need 100 billion euros ($129.60 billion) of extra capital which is "likely" to require international aid, analysts have warned, as Madrid prepares another attempt to rescue its financial sector alone.

HOLLANDE 'READY TO STOP' EURO RESCUE PLAN

New French President Francois Hollande has threatened to block the euro zone's financial treaty unless Germany agrees to renegotiate its stringent austerity measures.

The Guardian

SHAREHOLDER SPRING GATHERS MOMENTUM

The shareholder spring of rebellions against excessive boardroom pay will on Friday switch its focus to the deals awarded to bosses at the power company Centrica.

The Independent

BOE HOLD BACK ON MORE QE

The Bank of England held off from pumping more emergency cash into the economy on Thursday amid fears that inflation is not falling back as quickly as expected