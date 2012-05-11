The Times
TRINITY REBELS GIVE THUMBS DOWN TO PAY REPORT
Sly Bailey suffered humiliation at the hands of her
shareholders on Thursday as the outgoing Trinity Mirror
chief was hit by recriminations on pay and angry gibes about
strategy, job cuts and the lack of a dividend.
The Telegraph
GROWING 'SHAREHOLDER SPRING' ARRIVES AT CAR DEALER
Britain's biggest car dealer Pendragon has been
forced into an embarrassing climbdown on executive pay after it
suffered the biggest revolt for any FTSE company in this year's
growing "Shareholder Spring'.
SPAIN MAY NEED HELP OVER 100 BLN EUROS
Spanish banks need 100 billion euros ($129.60 billion) of
extra capital which is "likely" to require international aid,
analysts have warned, as Madrid prepares another attempt to
rescue its financial sector alone.
HOLLANDE 'READY TO STOP' EURO RESCUE PLAN
New French President Francois Hollande has threatened to
block the euro zone's financial treaty unless Germany agrees to
renegotiate its stringent austerity measures.
The Guardian
SHAREHOLDER SPRING GATHERS MOMENTUM
The shareholder spring of rebellions against excessive
boardroom pay will on Friday switch its focus to the deals
awarded to bosses at the power company Centrica.
The Independent
BOE HOLD BACK ON MORE QE
The Bank of England held off from pumping more emergency
cash into the economy on Thursday amid fears that inflation is
not falling back as quickly as expected