The Times
ROYAL MAIL SET TO MAKE PROPERTY CASH
Royal Mail is planning to hit the property jackpot
with a succession of residential developments in London worth
more than 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion).
The Telegraph
GERMANS PREPARE EURO BILL FOR UK
Germany has drawn up plans to make Britain pay a share of
the multi-billion pound clean-up costs if Greece is ejected from
the euro, risking a clash with Downing Street.
PIRC OPPOSES HSBC PACKAGES
HSBC could be the next company in the crosshairs of
the "Shareholder Spring" after Pirc, the influential investor
group, advised its clients to oppose the bank's pay policies at
next week's annual meeting.
WARNING BY BIG BUSINESS TO UK'S CAMERON
Chief executives of some of Britain's biggest companies will
on Monday tell the British Prime Minister David Cameron that he
must to do more to support growth, with a warning that the UK is
showing them an increasingly "toxic" attitude.
The Guardian
EU LEADERS SET FOR SHOWDOWN ON EURO FATE
Europe is braced for a crucial 48 hours of high-stakes
summitry likely to decide whether Germany and France can strike
a grand bargain aimed at dispelling growing pessimism over the
chances of the single currency surviving in its current form.
The Independent
THAI FOOD MANUFACTURER INTERESTED IN BIRDS EYE
The maker of Birds Eye fish fingers has followed Weetabix as
the latest household British brand to attract takeover interest
from Asia.