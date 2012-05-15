The Times
MARKETS TUMBLE AS EURO GLOOM DEEPENS
The British Treasury is braced for further downgrades to
Britain's dismal economic outlook as the European debt crisis
threatens to prolong the recession.
The Telegraph
MERKEL WARNS GREECE TO BACK CUTS
Greece may be forced to leave the euro if the country
refuses to implement spending cuts agreed with the European
Union, Angela Merkel warned on Monday.
CALL FOR POLITICIANS TO FIGHT EU BONUS CAP
John Peace, chairman of Standard Chartered, has
called on the political "cavalry" to lead the charge against
European plans for a bonus cap that could cripple Britain's
financial services industry.
HSS CALLS IN ADVISERS OVER SALE
Archie Norman has hoisted a 'for sale' sign over HSS Hire,
the machinery and tools business co-owned with hedge fund
Och-Ziff.
The Guardian
EUROPE BRACES FOR A GREEK EXIT
Financial markets were on Monday making preparations for a
Greek exit from the euro after a day of political and economic
turmoil ended with Europe's policy elite admitting for the first
time that it may prove impossible to keep the single currency
intact.
The Independent
ETX IS SET TO MOP UP WORLDSPREADS MESS
ETX Capital is poised to complete a deal that will rescue
some of the wreckage from the collapse of spread-betting rival
WorldSpreads.