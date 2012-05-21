UPDATE 1-Amazon error sends some shoppers to dog photo, not product page
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were trying to view product listings.
The Times
GROWTH, TAX AND BENEFITS PILE PRESSURE ON CAMERON
Conservative MPs will call this week for a new runway to be built in the South East of Britain by 2020 as David Cameron is hit with a rush of new ideas to drag Britain out of recession.
The Telegraph
CRACKS APPEAR IN STATE-BACKED LENDERS
European taxpayers face having to bankroll a new wave of bailouts amid growing funding problems at state backed borrowers across the region, according to senior bankers.
MURDOCH IN NEW SHAREHOLDER ROW
Rupert Murdoch will face a battle with shareholders if his media holding company News Corp makes another attempt to take full ownership of BSkyB, one of the broadcaster's most significant long term investors has warned.
IGLO IN TALKS WITH THREE SUITORS
Martin Glenn, chief executive of Iglo Group, will hold meetings with three potential suitors this week as the company pushes forward with its 2 billion euro ($2.54 billion) sale.
The Guardian
HIGH-STAKE GAMBLE AS CAMERON WARNS GREEK VOTERS
A second Greek vote next month backing parties opposed to the European Union's bailout package would be a decisive vote to leave the euro for which contingency plans have to be made now, David Cameron warned on Sunday.
The Independent
UK SMALL FIRMS MISSING OUT ON OLYMPIC GOLD RUSH
Small British companies seeking to benefit from the Games are being blocked by aggressive policing of Olympic trademarks, Federation of Small Businesses said on Sunday.
