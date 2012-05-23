The Times
CHINA'S TOP INVESTOR LASHES OUT AT EUROPE
Euro zone leaders are wasting time with squabbles, piecemeal
bailouts and appeals for illusory global aid while the continent
"wallows" in unending crisis, China's top foreign investor has
said in a rare outburst of frustration.
The Telegraph
TESCO BOSS TURNS DOWN BONUS
Philip Clarke, the chief executive of Tesco, has
declined his annual bonus after the company posted its first
drop in UK profits for at least 30 years.
'SOCIALIST' CABLE NOT FIT FOR OFFICE
British business minister Vince Cable is a "socialist" who
should never have been put in charge of business policy, a
Downing Street adviser claimed on Wednesday.
The Guardian
STRICT AUSTERITY THREATENS RECOVERY, SAYS OECD
Europe's leaders meet on Wednesday for crisis talks to
rescue the euro amid a warning from the West's leading economic
think tank that persisting with strict austerity programmes
risks a vicious circle that could derail the tentative recovery
in the global economy.
The Independent
IMF SAYS TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR UK ECONOMY
British finance minister George Osborne must adopt an
economic "Plan B" and slow the pace of public spending cuts if
the British economy remains weak, the International Monetary
Fund warned the chancellor on Tuesday.