LONDON May 23 The Times
MARKETS SLIDE AMID FEARS OVER GREEK FUTURE
Global investors dumped shares and sold the euro as
officials stepped up preparations for a single currency without
Greece and as Europe's economic prospects darkened.
FORCE END OF FREE CURRENT ACCOUNTS, SAYS BOE
Banks in Britain should be forced to start charging
customers for their current accounts, Andrew Bailey, executive
director of the Bank of England is expected to say in a speech
to the Westminster Business Forum on Wednesday.
The Telegraph
FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER FLOATATION
Facebook and its Wall Street advisers are being sued
by investors claiming they were misled about the company's
business prospects before its record flotation.
BATTERSEA BIDDER PLANS CAR PARK
One of the leading bidders for Battersea Power Station, one
of London's famous landmarks, is planning to build a
multi-storey car park inside the historic site.
The Guardian
EU FISSURE WIDENS OVER GREECE
European leaders were locked in deep divisions last night
over the future of Greece and the single currency, with Germany
and France at loggerheads.
The Independent
BOE HINTS AT MORE MONETARY STIMULUS
The Bank of England gave a strong indication on Wednesday
that it is preparing to inject more money into the ailing
British economy.