The Times

UK'S OSBORNE TOLD TO PICK UP PACE ON PUBLISH SPENDING

British Finance Minister George Osborne will receive a stern "get on with it" rebuke from the CBI on Monday over his aim to persuade private pension funds to invest in public sector construction projects.

The Telegraph

LAGARDE FORCED TO BACKTRACK OVER GREEK TAX SLUR

The head of the International Monetary Fund was forced to express sympathy for the Greek people after politicians and irate locals vilified her for saying the country was a nation of tax dodgers.

THOMAS COOK CUTS NEW CHIEF'S NOTICE PERIOD

Thomas Cook has cut the notice period of its chief executive from 12 to six months as its board tries to stamp out pay for failure accusations at the company.

UK HIGH STREET TO STAY STUCK IN RECESSION

Britain's beleaguered high street will not recover for another three years and will under-perform until the end of the decade, according to leading economic commentators.

The Guardian

SPAIN HOPES TO DRAW ECB INTO FUNDING BANKIA BAILOUT

Spain's government plans to force Europe's central bank into sharing the task of bailing out its troubled financial sector in a potentially controversial move that could spark objections from the German chancellor, Angela Merkel.

The Independent

SACKED OLYMPUS BOSS WOODFORD STARTS HEARING

Michael Woodford, the British whistleblower sacked from Japanese cameras and endoscopes giant Olympus, begins his multimillion-pound unfair dismissal case against the company at a London tribunal on Monday.

NEWS INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATED OVER BRIDE CLAIMS

Detectives carrying out the multimillion-pound investigation into illegal newsgathering techniques at Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group have been asked to investigate whether it attempted to blackmail politicians.