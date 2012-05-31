The Independent

SPAIN THROWN LIFELINE BY BRUSSELS

The European Commission gave Spain an extra year to slash its deficit as the country battles a recession and record unemployment.

The Daily Telegraph

RBS INVESTORS MAY NEVER GET THEIR MONEY BACK, SAYS BANK

Shareholders in the Royal Bank of Scotland, whose stock has lost nearly all its value since the financial crisis, may never recover their investment, said the bank's chairman, Philip Hampton. Hampton said the bank still had much "baggage to clear up" before its value recovered.

CENTAMIN SUFFERS EXECUTIVE PAY REVOLT

Sixty-three percent of investors voted against gold miner Centamin's bonus plan. Shareholders are yet to receive a dividend from Centamin, and the Telegraph reported the company has no plans to change its pay course, despite the vote.

WEAVERING BOSS FOUND GUILTY OF FRAUD

Directors of the hedge fund Weavering Capital, including Magnus Peterson, were ordered to pay $450 million, after having been found to have manipulated figures and misled investors. A U.S. judge in the civil case against Peterson found his arguments "not credible".

BOOKER ACQUIRES MAKRO UK

Cash and carry chain Booker will buy Makro UK, the British branch of German retailer Metro, for 140 million pounds. The deal will allow Booker to sell to small and medium sized businesses, the company said.

The Guardian

RED ALERT FOR INVESTORS OVER SORRELL'S PAY RISE

The Association of British Insurers issued a "red top" alert over a 30 percent salary rise for WPP's chief executive Martin Sorrell.

The Times

FORMULA ONE TO DECIDE ON IPO THIS WEEKEND

Formula One's board will decide this weekend whether or not to go ahead with a $10 billion initial public offering in Singapore, after the Facebook IPO's dismal performance.

DEUTSCHE BANK FACES SHAREHOLDER REVOLT

Twenty-five UK pension funds and investors in Deutsche Bank are set to revolt at the annual meeting in Frankfurt over the bank's handling of the succession of chief executive Josef Ackermann. They would also like to have the chance to vote on executive pay, which they were denied last year.