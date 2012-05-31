The Independent
SPAIN THROWN LIFELINE BY BRUSSELS
The European Commission gave Spain an extra year to slash
its deficit as the country battles a recession and record
unemployment.
The Daily Telegraph
RBS INVESTORS MAY NEVER GET THEIR MONEY BACK, SAYS BANK
Shareholders in the Royal Bank of Scotland, whose stock has
lost nearly all its value since the financial crisis, may never
recover their investment, said the bank's chairman, Philip
Hampton. Hampton said the bank still had much "baggage to clear
up" before its value recovered.
CENTAMIN SUFFERS EXECUTIVE PAY REVOLT
Sixty-three percent of investors voted against gold miner
Centamin's bonus plan. Shareholders are yet to receive a
dividend from Centamin, and the Telegraph reported the company
has no plans to change its pay course, despite the vote.
WEAVERING BOSS FOUND GUILTY OF FRAUD
Directors of the hedge fund Weavering Capital, including
Magnus Peterson, were ordered to pay $450 million, after having
been found to have manipulated figures and misled investors. A
U.S. judge in the civil case against Peterson found his
arguments "not credible".
BOOKER ACQUIRES MAKRO UK
Cash and carry chain Booker will buy Makro UK, the British
branch of German retailer Metro, for 140 million pounds. The
deal will allow Booker to sell to small and medium sized
businesses, the company said.
The Guardian
RED ALERT FOR INVESTORS OVER SORRELL'S PAY RISE
The Association of British Insurers issued a "red top" alert
over a 30 percent salary rise for WPP's chief executive Martin
Sorrell.
The Times
FORMULA ONE TO DECIDE ON IPO THIS WEEKEND
Formula One's board will decide this weekend whether or not
to go ahead with a $10 billion initial public offering in
Singapore, after the Facebook IPO's dismal performance.
DEUTSCHE BANK FACES SHAREHOLDER REVOLT
Twenty-five UK pension funds and investors in Deutsche Bank
are set to revolt at the annual meeting in Frankfurt over the
bank's handling of the succession of chief executive Josef
Ackermann. They would also like to have the chance to vote on
executive pay, which they were denied last year.