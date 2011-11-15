The Times

EUROPE FACING ITS TOUGHEST HOUR SINCE WAR, SAYS MERKEL

Britain will use the debt crisis to help to reshape the way Europe does business, UK prime minister David Cameron said last night, as Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel gave warning that Europe faced its worst crisis since World War Two.

BUFFETT SHEDS TECH AVERSION WITH IBM INVESTMENT

Warren Buffett revealed on live television yesterday that Berkshire Hathaway had paid $10.7 billion for a 5.5 percent stake in IBM.

MONTI PLANS BUDGET AS BANK HIT BY LOSS

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, announced a surprise 10.6 billion euro loss on Monday, as Mario Monti, the country's new prime minister, was preparing a "blood and tears" budget.

The Telegraph

EU IN PERIL WITHOUT REFORM, WARNS CAMERON

The EU is in "peril" unless leaders grasp the "opportunity" presented by the single currency crisis to reform the institution, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron warned on Monday night.

BOLTON APOLOGISES FOR CHINA FUND'S POOR PERFORMANCE

Anthony Bolton, one of Britain's best-known fund managers, has been forced to issue a humiliating apology after his fund, the Fidelity China Special Situations fund, lost 28.9 percent of its value in six months.

LEADING ECONOMIES HEADING FOR SLOWDOWN, SAYS OECD

None of the world's major economies will escape a slowdown, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned.

The Guardian

UK BANKING REFORM DEADLINE 'TOO TIMID', SAYS BOE MEMBER

Robert Jenkins, a member of the Bank of England's financial policy committee, has called for two-year deadline for implementation of UK banking reforms, branding the present deadline as "timid."

The Independent

BANKS FALL SHORT ON PLEDGE TO SMALL FIRMS

Britain's banks are behind on their pledge to lend to smaller firms and face continued criticism for their lack of support for businesses that are vital for economic recovery.

