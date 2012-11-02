The Times
GOVERNOR HID RESCUE FUND FROM BANK DIRECTORS
The board of the Bank of England was kept in the dark for
more than a year about a multibillion-pound scheme hatched by
Bank executives to keep HBOS and RBS afloat at the
height of the financial crisis.
REVENUE CUTS DEAL WITH TAX EVADERS
Hundreds of tax evaders identified on Britain's "Lagarde
list" will escape prosecution and keep their identities secret
under immunity deals offered by the British revenue ministry.
The Telegraph
PENSION POTS TO PLUNGE AS FSA ORDERS REALITY CHECK
Millions of savers will see the predicted value of their
retirement pots plunge by almost 40 percent after the financial
regulator ordered pension firms to cut their growth forecasts
due to the global economic slowdown.
OSBORNE MUST REVISE DEBT TARGET, SAYS THINK TANK
George Osborne will miss his debt reduction target by 22
billion pounds ($35.51 billion) and have to tear up his public
finance rulebook in his autumn statement, an influential think
tank has warned.
OPCAPITA ATTACKED OVER COMET FAILURE
Credit insurers have hit out at private equity firm OpCapita
over the imminent collapse of Comet, the electricals retailer,
which threatens more than 6,000 jobs in the UK.
The Guardian
PM'S STANCE COULD FORCE UK OUT OF EU - CLEGG
Britain faces a crisis that could end with the world's sixth
largest economy leaving the European Union, Deputy Prime
Minister Nick Clegg warned on Thursday.
The Independent
SHAREHOLDERS BACKING AT SKY BOOSTS JAMES MURDOCH
James Murdoch will be hoping that Thursday's Sky
annual general meeting, where 95 percent of shareholders voted
to re-elect him as a director, marks the first step in his
rehabilitation in Britain.