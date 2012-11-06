The Times
BIG BUSINESS FACES TAX RAID
George Osborne has recruited the world's largest economies
in a drive for tighter global rules to prevent multinational
companies avoiding tax.
COMET OWNER KEPT US IN DARK OVER FINANCES, SAY LANDLORDS
Landlords left in the lurch after the collapse of Comet have
rounded on its former private equity owner for failing to
disclose financial information while pleading for rent
reductions.
The Telegraph
FTSE 100 CHIEFS ENJOY A 27 PCT RISE IN EARNINGS
Directors of Britain's top 100 companies have seen their
average earnings soar by 27 percent over the past year despite a
near freeze in salaries and bonuses, as they benefited from an
increase in the value of long-term, share-linked incentive
plans.
TRADER'S $1 BLN BET ON APPLE TURNS SOUR
A "rogue trader" in the United States who took an estimated
$1 billion gamble on Apple shares that quickly turned
sour has left his company, Rochdale Securities, fighting for
survival.
The Guardian
CITY TRADER GETS 13 YEARS FOR 32 MLN STG PONZI SCAM
He was the very embodiment of the flash City trader, but
Nicholas Levene's story ended yesterday at Southwark crown court
when he was sentenced to 13 years in jail for swindling
investors out of more than 32 million pounds ($51 million).
STALLING SALES RAISE FEARS OF TRIPLE-DIP RECESSION
Hopes that the economy was on the road to recovery were
dampened yesterday when figures showed retail sales stalled last
month and growth in Britain's services sector almost ground to a
standstill.
The Independent
BANKS HAVE LOST RIGHT TO SELF-RULE - HSBC CHIEF
HSBC's chairman Douglas Flint told MPs that banks
had "lost the right to self-determination" on the day his bank
more than doubled to $1.5 billion the amount set aside to cover
penalties from US regulators for breaking anti-money laundering
laws.