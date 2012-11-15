The Times
NORTON ROSE SETS FOOT FIRMLY ON WORLD STAGE
One of the City of London's most aggressive second-tier
firms has seized a foothold in the lucrative American legal
market in a dramatic deal that will create a global powerhouse
with revenues of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion).
The Telegraph
'LONG AND WINDING ROAD' TO RECOVERY
Britain is on a "long and winding road" to economic recovery
and faces several more years of slow growth, Sir Mervyn King,
the governor of the Bank of England, warned on Tuesday.
AMAZON TAX 'DODGE' THREATENS UK RETAIL, SAYS JOHN LEWIS
The Government must tackle Amazon on tax or risk
driving UK-based retailers out of business, the managing
director of John Lewis has warned.
RBS MAY RELOCATE IF SCOTLAND BREAKS AWAY
The chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland has warned
that "small countries don't often have big banks" as he outlined
the risks of independence to maintaining the lender's Edinburgh
head office.
The Guardian
ECONOMY WILL 'ZIGZAG' FOR YEARS, WARNS KING
The Bank of England hinted at fresh moves to boost Britain's
economy on Wednesday after warning that persistently weak growth
would still be casting a shadow over the country in the run up
to the general election in 2015.
The Independent
OSBORNE'S SECRET WAR ON THE PM'S GREEN AGENDA
George Osborne's father-in-law has fuelled the civil war
over energy policy within the Coalition Government by claiming
that the chancellor is privately manoeuvring to undermine David
Cameron's climate change promises.