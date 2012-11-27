The Times
INVESTORS LEFT WITH SOUR TASTE OVER ARCH CRU SCANDAL
The City of London watchdog was accused of presiding over a
"stitch-up" on Monday after a company at the heart of the Arch
Cru mis-selling investment scandal avoided a fine.
The Telegraph
CITY FACES RADICAL MEASURES AS CARNEY SCOOPS BOE JOB
The City of London is braced for more radical attempts to
break Britain's growth deadlock after the surprise appointment
of Mark Carney, the Canadian central bank chief, as the next
Bank of England Governor.
APPOINTMENT LEAVES QUESTION MARK OVER PAUL TUCKER
Paul Tucker's future as deputy governor of the Bank of
England has been thrown into doubt after he lost out to Mark
Carney in the race for the top job.
OLYMPUS WHISTLE-BLOWER IN FILM TALKS
Olympus whistle-blower Michael Woodford is close to
signing a film deal telling how he exposed a $1.7 billion fraud
at the Japanese electronics giant.
UBS FINED 29.7 MLN POUNDS FOR ADOBOLI FAILURES
UBS has been fined 29.7 million pounds by the
Financial Services Authority for "seriously defective" systems,
controls and management supervision that failed to prevent rogue
trader Kweku Adoboli from conducting Britain's biggest bank
fraud.
The Guardian
MARK CARNEY THE SURPRISE CHOICE AS BOE GOVERNOR
British finance minister George Osborne sprang a surprise on
the City of London on Monday when he put Canada's central bank
chief in charge of the Bank of England.
The Independent
GREEK BAILOUT OF 25 BLN POUNDS SECURED ON NEW DEBT
European finance ministers on Monday secured a deal on a new
debt target for Greece, opening the way for the latest
instalment of bailout money to be released - a crucial measure
if the country is to avoid a catastrophic default on its debts
and an exit from the single currency.