The Times
WE'VE GOT THE BEST MAN FOR THE JOB, SAYS BOE'S KING
The economic and political pitfalls awaiting Mark Carney at
the Bank of England were laid bare on Tuesday in a fractious
parliamentary hearing in which Sir Mervyn King was challenged
over the institution's culture and independence from the
Treasury.
The Telegraph
'SHAM COMPETITION' MAY HIT FUTURE HIRING FOR BOE ROLES
The government ran a "sham competition" for the top job at
the Bank of England that could jeopardise recruitment of future
deputy governors, it has been claimed.
GOOGLE BOSS FIGHTS BACK OVER TAX PAYMENTS
Google's boss in Britain has defended the
technology giant after politicians attacked foreign companies
for trying to cheat the system with their tax practices.
OSBORNE'S CASH RAID ON QE WON'T HELP UK, WARNS KING
George Osborne's 37 billion pound ($59.30 billion) "cash
grab" on the Bank of England's money-printing proceeds offers
him no way to bolster the UK's finances, BoE governor Sir Mervyn
King has warned.
The Guardian
PUBLIC WANTS PRESS WATCHDOG BACKED BY LAW, NEW POLL CLAIMS
David Cameron is facing a public backlash if he fails to act
to rein in the press when Lord Justice Leveson reports on
Wednesday, according to a poll which finds that 79 percent are
in favour of an independent press regulator established by law.
The Independent
ENTWISTLE ASKED FOR BIGGER SEVERANCE PACKAGE
Former BBC director-general allegedly demanded more than a
year's salary to leave the corporation without the threat of
legal action.